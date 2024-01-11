Eastern Conference top team Boston Celtics hosted Western Conference number one seed Minnesota Timberwolves for their regular season match-up. The game lived up to the expectation as both sides ended the regulation time level on points. But the Celtics team, on the verge of setting a record, outscored the Wolves 16-9 in overtime to clinch the game. This was the Celtics’ 18th consecutive win – most in franchise history. Jayson Tatum led the team with 45 points in 42 minutes of game time, while Jaylen Brown added 35 points for the home team. The Celtics' last home loss was against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 last season. NBA 2023-24: Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Center to Register Triple-Double in NBA History, Achieves Feat in San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Game.

Boston Celtics Celebrates Record 18th Consecutive Home Win

Our best start EVER on the parquet ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gQkY9VuLhp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 11, 2024

