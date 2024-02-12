Jimmy Butler has been the Miami Heat franchise’s main man, who led them to multiple NBA finals in recent years. With the team standing eighth in the Eastern Conference, his team needed him the most. But after the death of his family member, Butler is granted leave. His agent Bernie Lee mentioned that Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member. Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate. Butler, 34, boasts team-best averages in points (21.4), assists (4.6) and steals (1.3) in 37 games (all starts) this season. He is shooting 50% from the floor and 44% from 3-point range. Nike Gifts Vanessa Bryant 'Tough Sh*t' Hoodie After Her Viral Quote At Kobe Bryant's Statue Unveiling.

Jimmy Butler Granted Leave By Miami Heat

Statement on Jimmy Butler per his agent, Bernie Lee Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member. Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2024

