Reigning regular season MVP Joel Embiid is having another productive season for Philadelphia 76ers averaging 34.4 points,11.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.9 blocks per game this season. Playing against Western Conference leaders, Embiid dropped a season-high 51 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-113 on Wednesday. It was Embiid's 12th consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, the longest streak since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971-72. NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry Escapes 'Foul-Out' And Scores 20 Points in the Fourth Quarter to Stir Golden State Warriors Past Boston Celtics in OT

Joel Embiid 51 Points Against Minnesota Timberwolves (Watch Video)

Joel Embiid dropped a SEASON-HIGH 51 PTS in the Sixers' win over the Timberwolves ‼️ 🔥 51 PTS 🔥 12 REB 🔥 68% FG This marks Joel Embiid's third consecutive game of 40+ PTS & 10+ REB. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had such a streak in 76ers franchise history! pic.twitter.com/HN59F6LxBZ — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)