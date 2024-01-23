During the third week of January, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers remained undefeated with Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid leading the way for their respective teams. Reigning regular season MVP Joel Embiid recorded 37.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds and five assists per game during that period. This is Embiid’s third Player of the Week Award this season. From the Western Conference, bagging his first Player of the Week Award this season Kevin Durant averaged 31 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The Suns were 3-0, while the 76ers were 4-0 last week. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s Franchise Record for Most Points, Achieves Feat in Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Game.

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant Wins Player of the Week 13

