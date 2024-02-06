Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks have been in a serious run in the league last week winning more matches than their conference competitors. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers to a 3-1 record during that period, averaging a staggering 30 points and eight rebounds, shooting above 55% from the field. For the Eastern Conference rising team - Atlanta Hawks, their star man Trae Young delivered when it mattered most. He led the team to a 3-0 run in that period with 31 points and 12 assists. Although not named in the starters, Kawhi Leonard gets node for the 2024 NBA All-Star game as a reserve, while Trae Young is not selected for the Eastern Team. NBA All-Star 2024: Doc Rivers, Chris Finch to Coach Western and Eastern Conference Star-Studded Teams.

Kawhi Leonard and Trae Young Win Player of the Week 15

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 15 of the 2023-24 season (Jan. 29 – Feb. 4). pic.twitter.com/RKGppLco3F — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 5, 2024

