Kyrie Irving recently unveiled his new signature shoes called the 'KAI 1' against the Brooklyn Nets. Sporting the ANTA brand, wherein other NBA players like Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward are signed, Irving's new kicks feature a purple-coloured shoe with splashes of pink, green and cream soles. Superstar guard calls this colourway "Artist On Court", which could be a nod to the art of the crossover he has perfected. Snubbed for the 2024 NBA All-Star game, Kyrie is averaging 25.5 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Mavs. NBA All-Star 2024: Doc Rivers, Chris Finch to Coach Western and Eastern Conference Star-Studded Teams.

Kyrie Irving Debuts Signature Shoes Kai-1 of ANTA Brand

Kyrie Irving debuts his first ANTA signature shoe, the ANTA KAI 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/cswOyDUp7R — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)