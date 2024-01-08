Los Angeles Lakers needed a win to stay in playoff contention, while the Clippers were looking to reassert their dominance over their fierce rivals. The Clippers were 11-0 against the Lakers before the start of the NBA 2023-24 season, and now have lost two games in a row this season. Anthony Davis recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while LeBron James led the team with 25 points. Ivica Zubac scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, While Paul George poured in 22 points with four rebounds and three assists. Two-time finals MVP Kwahi Leonard struggled with just 15 points in 35 minutes for the Clippers. Though the win hardly affected the standings in the Western Conference, it would be a morale booster win for the “struggling Lakers”, who stand 10th in the conference with an 18-19 record. NBA All-Star 2024 Results: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead All-Star Fan Voting After First Round

Los Angeles Lakers Win over Los Angeles Clipper

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)