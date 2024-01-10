Boston Celtics had a shot to win the game when guard Jaylen Brown pulled up for a jump shot with three seconds left on the clock. As JB shot the ball, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield appeared to make contact with Brown’s head. On-court referees ruled a foul which the Indiana Pacers challenged. Upon review, the foul call was overturned handing the Pacers win in the end. Victim of such erroneous referring, LeBron James was not pleased with the ‘Overturning the foul’ call, as he took the help of ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter) to express his frustration. LBJ, himself came across many such false officiating, costing his team games in the closing moments. NBA All-Star 2024 Results: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead All-Star Fan Voting After First Round

LeBron James Blasts at Erroneous Officiating

See what I'm saying! 🤦🏾♂️. JB clearly got hit in the back of the head. They reviewed the play, just to reverse it and say he didn't. MAN WHAT!! Good ass game to have an ending like that. And yall see why I be going 🦍 💩 out there when it happens — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 9, 2024

