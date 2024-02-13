Playing four competitive games in seven days period Luka Doncic has proved his calibre as the megastar of the league. Keeping his team undefeated in the last five games, Doncic recorded 31.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and eight assists per game last week (four games). From the East, it was another back-court star dominating the headlines with blistering performances. Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Mitchell recorded 28 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 46% from the range. Both players were rewarded with the Players of the Week honour. 2024 NBA All-Star starter Doncic makes his 11th Player of the Week selection. NBA All-Star 2024: Doc Rivers, Chris Finch to Coach Western and Eastern Conference Star-Studded Teams.

Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell Win Player of the Week 16

NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. West: Luka Doncic (@dallasmavs) East: Donovan Mitchell (@cavs) pic.twitter.com/o7ZGYFxvN5 — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)