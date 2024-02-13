Dallas Mavericks are playing great basketball at the moment and are undefeated in the last five games. An important factor in the Mavs win was Doncic’s performances. Winning the Player of the Week 16 honour, Doncic registered a 31-point average in the previous four games. In a recent game against the Washinton Wizards, Doncic delivered another all-around masterclass with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the team to victory. This was Doncic’s 14th game with 25+ PT, 15+ AST and 10+ REB stat-line, surpassing the Lakers' great Magic Johnson for third place in the said stats list. Doncic achieved this feat in just 376 games and is just behind Russell Westbrook (15 games) and Oscar Robertson (34 Games) for most games with 25+ points, 15+ assists and 10+ rebounds. NBA 2023-24: Victor Wembanyama Joins Elite Club of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon with 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ BLK and 5+ AST in Spurs vs Raptors

Luka Doncic Now Has 14 Games with 25+ Points, 15+ Assists, 10+ Rebounds

Luka Doncic has the third most 25+ PT, 15+ AST, 10+ REB games in NBA history (since 1950-51 when assists were tracked): Oscar Robertson – 37 (1,040 career games) Russell Westbrook – 15 (1, 146 career games) Luka Doncic – 14 (376 career games) Magic Johnson – 13 (906 career… pic.twitter.com/qNhWykLkrq — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)