Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun was instrumental during the four-game stretch last week, helping them to secure three wins. He averaged 24 points per game during that run with an average of seven rebounds and four assists. This is Sengun’s first honour in the league. While in the East, New York Knicks were in the news for their latest trade – Anunoby, who thrived with the defensive gameplay for the Knicks. But it was guard Jalen Brunson who delivered an all-around performance with 27 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists to go undefeated in week 11, helping him to clinch NBA Player of the Week 11 award in the NBA 2023-24 season. NBA All-Star 2024 Results: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead All-Star Fan Voting After First Round.

Jalen Brunson And Alperen Sengun Wins Player of The Week 11 Award

NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. West: Alperen Sengun (@HoustonRockets) East: Jalen Brunson (@nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/aC61lE39he — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2024

