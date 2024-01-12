Behind Anthony Davis’ team-high 41 points, Los Angeles Lakers won 132-131 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. He had 14 free throws in the game, while the entire Raptors team had 13 free throw attempts in four quarters. Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic lashed out at the disparity and targeted officiating for the loss. In a post-game interview, Rajakovic said, “What happened tonight, this is completely Bulls**t. This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter?” He even hit the table in front of him multiple times for emphasis. NBA took his actions seriously and fined Rajakovic USD 25,000 for publically criticizing the officiating. As per the current standings, the Los Angeles Lakers stand 10th in the West with a 19-20 record, while the Raptors sit in 12th position in the East with a 15-23 record. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James Lashes Out At Another Referee Error in Questionable Ending to Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Game

NBA fines Toronto Raptors Coach Darko Rajakovic $25000 For Remarks on Officiating

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/c6SX4oKTsy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 11, 2024

