Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add young stars, who could provide much-needed support to their star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Known for his intelligent signings, Rob Pelinka opted to go for two-way contracts for new additions. The Lakers’ new addition Skyler Mays averaged 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blazers. The three-year veteran was the 50th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hawks and also has played for Atlanta Hawks for two seasons. Mays' career average is five points, one rebound and two assists in 88 games played so far. This is the Lakers’ second signing in January as they already have added guard/forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract. Windler played for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Halt Clippers’ Run As Lakers Beat Clippers At Crypto.Com Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Guard Skylar Mays

OFFICIAL: The Lakers add Skylar Mays on a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/lG6VQFRogy — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)