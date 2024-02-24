2023 NBA top pick Victor Wembanyama is living up to the hype as the 2024 NBA All-Star set another record in his latest encounter. In just 31 minutes of action, Wembanyama put up a massive stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and five blocks while shooting 7-16 overall and 10-11 from the free-throw line. It was just the 15th 5x5 stat line ever recorded in NBA history. At the age of 20 years one month and 20 days, the Frenchman becomes the youngest player to achieve the feat of five steals and five blocks in a game with more than five points, assists and rebounds. The previous youngest player to do it was Utah Jazz forward Andrei Kirilenko, who was 22 years old when he accomplished the feat. Despite his massive production, the Lakers won the game 123-118. NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend: Damian Lillard Wins Back-to-Back 3-Point Shooting Contests (Watch Video Highlights).

Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player in NBA to Record a 5x5 Stat

Victor Wembanyama is the YOUNGEST player in NBA history to record a 5x5 (PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK) game 📊 27 PTS 10 REB 8 AST 5 BLK 5 STL Wembanyama completed this 5x5 game in 30 minutes and 55 seconds, the fewest minutes ever played in such a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oenPznGOKM — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2024

