2023 Number one pick Victor Wembanyama is already living up to the hype around him as he is delivering on a nightly basis. The French star is putting up insane numbers in his very first season breaking multiple records in the process. In a recent game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotia Bank Arena, the Spurs’ Center recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks, five assists in just 29 minutes of gameplay. With this feat he joins an elite list of forwards like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and Hakeem Olajuwon who recorded 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ BLK, and 5+ AST in a game. Skilled Wembanyama is playing in the 2024 All-Star skills challenge and also is a member of Team Gasol in the Rising Star competition. The Spurs bagged a comfortable 122-99 win on the road. NBA Transactions 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Sign Free Agent Spencer Dinwiddie Post Trade Deadline Day.

Victor Wembanyama Joins Elite List of Players with Massive Stateline

Victor Wembanyama becomes the fifth player (8th instance) to record 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ BLK, and 5+ AST in a game, joining: Hakeem Olajuwon – 4x Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ralph Sampson, David Robinson – 1x pic.twitter.com/Eae3eJCLXk — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)