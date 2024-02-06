The three-point contest for NBA All-Star Weekend is starting to take shape. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Lauri Markkanen and Malik Beasley are "among the commitments for the three-point contest,". While there is a possibility of the addition of one or two more names in the contest. As per the schedule of the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend, the anticipated Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu first-ever clash will commence after the three-point shooting contest. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell will also participate in the regular three-point contest as per ESPN Sources. NBA All-Star 2024: Doc Rivers, Chris Finch to Coach Western and Eastern Conference Star Studded Teams.

2024 NBA All-Stars three points shooting contestants

Sources: Among the commitments for the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis: Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee's Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, New York's Jalen Brunson and Utah's Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2024

