Team Jalen was named for honorary coach Jalen Rose, but it was the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams who put the finishing touches on a one-sided 26-23 win over Team Detlef in the final of the Panini Rising Stars at NBA All-Star 2024. Earlier in the semifinals, Team Jalen defeated Team Tamika while Team Detlef defeated Team Pau in the semies to advance to the finals. Team Detlef was comprised of G League stars who performed exceptionally on the starry night. NBA All-Star 2024 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details, Match Timings in IST and All You Need to Know About NBA All-Star Weekend.

Team Jalen Wins NBA All-Star 2024 Rising Stars Trophy

Team Jalen wins #PaniniRisingStars behind tournament MVP and leading scorer Bennedict Mathurin! https://t.co/8OfwpaSvWE pic.twitter.com/uJmOhEIhVt — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

