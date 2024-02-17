Multiple stars and celebrity coaches were in Indiana for the Celebrity game in the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. Day one of the mega event also comprised of the NBA Panini Rising Star game. Shannon and Stephen A Smith were coaches for the sides with Shannon trusting his fellow football stars in the game. Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua (16 points) and actor Dylan Wang delivered in the fourth quarter while eventual MVP Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons put up extraordinary stats with 37 points, 16 rebounds and four steals to seal a 100-91 win for team Shannon. Team Stephen A had Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, content creator Tristan Jass and Olympic high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi, who was playing in the game for the second time in two years. NBA All-Star 2024 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details, Match Timings in IST and All You Need to Know About NBA All-Star Weekend.

Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons Win and MVP Award in 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

37 points. 16 boards. 4 steals. The W. The MVP.@MicahhParsons11 of the Dallas Cowboys went off in the #RufflesCelebGame! pic.twitter.com/bKLfISzUiZ — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 17, 2024

