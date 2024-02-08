With NBA All-Star 2024 Game weekend a few days away, many events including the inaugural WNBA vs NBA three-point contest between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are set. Just skill challenge contestants remained to be revealed. As per reports, 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama have decided to compete as a trio in the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge. Additionally, Charania said Wednesday on FanDuel's Run It Back that an all-Indiana Pacers team of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin is in the works for the event. They will look for strong home support as the 2024 NBA All-Star will be played in Indiana. NBA All-Stars 2024: Jaylen Brown, Mac McClung, Jacob Toppin to Participate in Slam Dunk Contest

Indiana Pacers Trio to Face Three Number One Picks in Skills Challenge

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin will team up for the NBA Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/qwyUg41Rqn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

