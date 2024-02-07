With the NBA All-Star game just days away, fans are waiting for the announcement of the contestants in various events. After three-point shooting contestants and coaches for the NBA All-Star 2024 game revealed we have the slam dunk contest entries. According to reports Boston Celtics’ star guard Jaylen Brown will participate in the NBA all-star Dunk contest. Last year's champion and fan favorite, Mac McClung will also be part of the mega event. He currently plays in the G-league. In addition to Brown and McClung, the Knicks’ forward Jacob Toppin and Miami Heat rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr will also be part of the NBA All-Star 2024 Slam Dunk Contest. NBA All-Star 2024: Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson Lead Three-Point Contestants’ List.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contestants

Sources: The NBA’s likely Slam Dunk Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Mac McClung, Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jacob Toppin. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/P474qRHULz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)