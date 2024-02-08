NBA All-Star 2024 game is just days away, considering injuries to Julius Randle and Joel Embiid, the league decided to replace them with Trae Young and Scottie Barnes. The Knicks forward Randle has a dislocated shoulder injury and is expected to be sidelined through late February. Joel Embiid underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee that will sideline him for a minimum of four weeks. Playing in his third All-Star game, Trae Young and Scottie Barnes will be part of the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves team. 2024 NBA All-Star game will be played at Indiana on 19 February IST. NBA All-Star 2024: Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson Lead Three-Point Contestants’ List.

Scottie Barnes to Replace Injured Players in 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Sources: The NBA’s likely Slam Dunk Contest participants at Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacement on the Eastern Conference team for the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/Ep7lINzfhT — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2024 Trae Young to Replace Injured Players in 2024 NBA All-Star Game Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacement on the Eastern Conference team for the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/0r6FTtbpjg — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2024

