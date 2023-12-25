The 2023 NBA Christmas games schedule will have 10 of the top NBA teams battling in five high-octane games. The tip-off for the 2023 Christmas games will be with the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks (10:30 pm IST on December 25, 2023). After the Eastern Conference match-up, focus will be on two Western Conference box office fixtures - Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets (1:00 AM IST on December 26, 2023) and Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics (3:30 AM IST on December 26, 2023). Later Eastern powerhouses Philadelphia 76ers will look to put an end to the Miami Heat's eight-game winning run. They will play at 6:30 am IST while the final game of the 2023 NBA Christmas Games - Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks will start at 9:00 AM on December 26, 2023. Sports18 has the broadcasting rights for NBA 2023-24 games. Fans can enjoy the NBA Christmas Games Live telecast on the Sports 18 network, while NBA Christmas Games Live Streaming is also available on Jio Cinema. NBA Christmas Day Games 2023: Here's A Look At Most Memorable and Entertaining Fixtures from the Past

2023 NBA Christmas Day games Schedule and Timings

🎄 We’re just 24 hours away from Christmas Day hoops 🎄 Watch #NBAXmas action all day tomorrow on ABC & ESPN with games beginning at 12:00pm/et! pic.twitter.com/4o5dK6XygB — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2023

