Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any move on the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline day leaving many fans surprised. But with a roster spot available, the Lakers signed Spencer Dinwiddie using a mid-level exception till the end of the 2023-24 season. Houston Rockets waived Spencer Dinwiddie after acquiring him in trade deadline day transfer from the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie (6’5”, 212), a Los Angeles native, joins the Lakers after appearing in 48 games (all starts) with the Brooklyn Nets this season, posting averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and six assists in 30.7 minutes. Kobe Bryant Immortalized With a 19-Foot Bronze Statue Outside Los Angeles Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Spencer Dinwiddie

OFFICIAL: Welcome home 💜 pic.twitter.com/upXQktnJtg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 11, 2024

