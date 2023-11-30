As Bengaluru FC hosted Punjab FC in an ISL 2023-24 clash at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, star Javelin thrower and Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra was present in the stands to support Bengaluru FC footballers. After the match, Neeraj and Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri exchanged their jerseys. Fans loved the two star athletes and made the picture viral on social media. Track and Field Events More Attractive and Marketable, Says Neeraj Chopra in RCB Innovation Lab's Leader's Meet.

Neeraj Chopra and Sunil Chhetri Exchange Jerseys

