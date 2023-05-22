Yet another achievement for Neeraj Chopra as he has attained the number one rank in men's javelin throw. According to rankings released by World Athletics, Chopra is at the top of the list and leads world champion Anderson Peters by 22 points. The star javelin thrower had become the first Indian track and athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics when he achieved the top feat in Tokyo 2020. Neeraj Chopra 88.67m Throw Video: Watch Indian Javelin Star Clinch the Doha Diamond League 2023 Title With A Sensational Launch.

Neeraj Chopra Becomes New World No 1

🇮🇳's Golden Boy is now the World's No. 1⃣ 🥳 Olympian @Neeraj_chopra1 attains the career-high rank to become World's No. 1⃣ in Men's Javelin Throw event 🥳 Many congratulations Neeraj! Keep making 🇮🇳 proud 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oSW9Sxz5oP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 22, 2023

