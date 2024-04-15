Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is one of the favourite Indians to win gold medals in the Olympics. Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Chopra also won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023 and would look forward to repeating his heroics in the Paris Olympics 2024. Chopra shared a video on his official Twitter handle and was seen practising for the event. Rafael Nadal Drawn Against Flavio Cobolli at Barcelona Open 2024 As Spaniard Trying To Return From Injury

Neeraj Chopra Practices for Paris Olympics 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)