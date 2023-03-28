Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Sportsman of the Year award in the Indian Sports Honours 2023 at the JW Mariott in Juhu. The award show which is hosted annually by the RPSG group and the Virat Kohli foundations had several big names from Sports, Bollywood and Social Media as guests. Amidst various fun moments, one saw the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shake his legs to the tunes of 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Ruhee Dosani, Yashraj Mukhate and Dipraj Jadhav. The video went viral immediately after surfacing on social medias as fans loved Neeraj's dance and energy. Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Gold Medallist, to Train in Turkey for 61 Days Under TOPS Funding.

Neeraj Chopra Viral Dance Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)