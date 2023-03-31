Sri Lanka have failed to secure a direct qualification spot for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Lions will now have to go through the qualifiers. Meanwhile, they also suffered a six-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI of a three-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 157. Pathum Nissanka 57(64) scored a half-century for Sri Lanka and was the highest scorer for them. Meanwhile, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell and Henry Shipley picked up three wickets each. In reply, New Zealand managed to chase down this target within 32.5 overs. Will Young 86*(113) was named player of the match for his fantastic half-century. New Zealand also won the three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-0.

Sri Lanka Fail To Secure Direct Qualification for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand win the ODI series 2-0, as Sri Lanka fail to secure direct qualification for the 2023 @cricketworldcup. Watch the #NZvSL series live on https://t.co/F4QZcjJoDV (in select regions) 📺#CWCSL | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/kpIn96efwD pic.twitter.com/Qll1zgWb3o — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)