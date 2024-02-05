In a star-studded encounter between the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC), Tamba Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Baker Mayfield shone the brightest. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns to help his side an impressive 64-59 win over AFC stars. The game was close till the final whistle but The NFC won with a cumulative 64-59 score, stopping the AFC's fourth-down play at the 3-yard line with 4 seconds remaining. A strong second half effort and the skills events are what sealed the deal for the NFC. NFC outscored AFC 18-0 in the skills challenge. Forward CeeDee Lamb also shone in the game with his collection of Mayfield’s passes. Demario Davis earned the Pro Bowl’s defensive MVP. San Francisco 49ers Arrive in Las Vegas Ahead of Super Bowl 2024 Clash vs Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium (Watch Video)

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 Highlights

