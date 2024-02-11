The day after Los Angeles L:akers Legend Kobe Bryant was honoured at Crypto.com Arena with a bronze statue in the organization's rich history, the sportswear giant hooked Vennesa Bryant up with a hoodie bearing her quote from the emotional ceremony. Talking about the pose selection for the statue, Vanessa said, "Kobe picked the pose you’re about to see, so if anybody has any issue with it, tough s***." The clip went viral ... and on Friday, Nike sent Bryant a 1-of-1 hoodie with the phrase. Vennesa posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Lol. Thx for my new hoodie @nike 😃💜💛," NBA 2023-24: Kyrie Irving Debuts Signature Shoes KAI 1 of ANTA Brand in His Return to Brooklyn Nets.

Vannesa Bryant Quote at Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiling Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant: “For the record, Kobe picked the pose you’re about to see. So if anybody has any issue with it, tough shit.” 💀 (h/t @cjzero)pic.twitter.com/aD8pgJBcvr https://t.co/JjjwtEup5V — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) February 9, 2024

Vannesa Bryant Received 'Tough Sh*t' Hoodie From Nike After Her Viral Quote

😂🐍Vanessa Bryant received a hoodie from Nike with the design "TOUGH SHIT" 👨🏽‍🍳👁️🦇 pic.twitter.com/FdC6w9w155 — D.A.K. (@dadeasskickz) February 9, 2024

