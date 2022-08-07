Nikhat Zareen bagged a gold medal in the women's light flyweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She dominated the gold medal match, beating Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul 5-0. This was India's third gold medal in boxing.

Gold for Nikhat!

HAR PUNCH MEIN JEET! 🔥🔥🔥 Reigning World Champion @nikhat_zareen 🥊 dominates a tricky opponent Carly MC Naul (NIR) via UNANIMOUS DECISION and wins the coveted GOLD MEDAL 🥇 in the Women's 50kg event at #CWG2022 Extraordinary from our Champ 💪💪#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/4RBfXi2LQy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

