Arshad Nadeem, undoubtedly Pakistan's best javelin thrower, is reportedly in need of a new javelin as he bids to make a mark for his nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 27-year-old has fetched many laurels for Pakistan in the past, which include a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a silver at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Nadeem, as per a report in Tribune, has just one international standard javelin which has become crooked and out of shape and he requires a new one to be able to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024. The top javelin thrower is bidding to make a comeback at the Paris Olympics after undergoing knee surgery. Pakistani Javelin Thrower Muhammad Yasir Opens Up On Receiving Phone Call From Neeraj Chopra After Winning Bronze Medal in Asian Athletics Championship 2023.

Arshad Nadeem Needs New Javelin Ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

IMPORTANT: Arshad Nadeem needs a new javelin since the one he currently has is out of shape. He is our best chance of winning a medal at Olympics this year after a long gap of 32 years. Twitter do your thing, let's give our hero Arshad all the help he needs 🇵🇰✨ RTs appreciated. pic.twitter.com/70cShysSK7 — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) March 2, 2024

