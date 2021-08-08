Paralympics Games shared a video of Indian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajhariya's gold medal-winning throw at the Rio Olympics, a day after Neeraj Chopra became India's first athlete to finish with a gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

