Patrick Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Super Bowl 2024 after his performance in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over San Francisco 49ers in the final. The star quarterback was instrumental in Kansas' victory, throwing for 333 yards and completing 34 out of 46 passes. He also came up with two touchdowns in the match. With this, Mahomes now has won his third award, equalling Joe Montana. He now is only behind Tom Brady, who has won five Super Bowl MVP awards. Super Bowl 2024: Patrick Mahomes’ Heroics Guide Kansas City Chiefs to Fourth Title.

Patrick Mahomes Wins Super Bowl 2024 MVP Award

