Popular Indian YouTuber and English Premier League club Chelsea fan Angry Rantman passed away on the morning of April 17, 2024. Angry Rantman aka Abhradeep Saha was admitted to the Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru where he was battling for his life, however, unfortunately, the doctors could not save him. Angry Rantman Dies! YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Sadly Passes Away Following Heart Surgery, Netizens Fondly Remember the Popular Internet Personality

Angry Rantman Passes Away

Popular Youtuber and Chelsea fan Angry Rantman has sadly passed away this morning. May his soul rest in peace ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/c0P5yyl4Pz — SimplyGoal (@SimplyGoal) April 17, 2024

