Indian Hockey player PR Sreejesh slammed his villagers in Kerala after he found a bunch of litter on the road that was named after him by the state government. He shared how disheartened he was at finding people with no common sense in Kizhakkambalam village and urged the responsible village officers to look after the issue and take a rightful decision. While the Indian goalkeeper tagged Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala in his tweet, Sreejesh also shared a picture of the wastes that he found on that road to highlight the serious issue.

Check Out PR Sreejesh's Tweet :

Literacy 100% common sense 0, This is the way people of my village decorated the road named after me..😞 Kunnathunadu/Kizhakkambalam village officers have to look at this issue & take a decision 🙏#save #earth #for #the #future @vijayanpinarayi pic.twitter.com/NbUqjNlkUl — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 30, 2021

