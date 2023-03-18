Prasar Bharti has written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seeking the radio commentary rights for international as well as major domestic matches played in India. This development was confirmed in a social media post on the All India Radio Sports' account. The BCCI are yet to reply to this letter. Virat Kohli Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Sleep Celebration' While Celebrating Wicket During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (See Viral Pic).

Prasar Bharti Seeks Commentary Rights of International and Major Domestic Cricket Matches in India

“Prasar Bharati has sent a letter to BCCI requesting for the commentary rights for All India Radio for the international & major domestic matches being played in India. Reply from BCCI is awaited.” https://t.co/YyjX6l2iuN — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)