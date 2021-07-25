Indian wrestler Priya Malik won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship which is held in Budapest, Hungary. The Haryana athlete received huge praise on social media.

congratulations to the wrestler daughter Priya Malik of Haryana for winning the gold medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. pic.twitter.com/cGVTvmfTUF — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) July 25, 2021

India's women power! 💪🏻 🇮🇳 Congratulations #PriyaMalik on Winning Gold medal for our Country in World cadet championship. #wrestling pic.twitter.com/lqE2bdHIs6 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 25, 2021

