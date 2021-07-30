After Lovlina Borgohain renewed India's hope for a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, we have India's badminton stalwart PV Sindhu who will be in action at around 1.15 PM. The Indian badminton stalwart will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Check out the live streaming details for the game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)