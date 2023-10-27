Raman Sharma won the gold medal in the men's 1500 T38 event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. Not only did he win the top prize on offer but also ensured that he set a new Asian and Games record by finishing the race with a time of 4:20.80 seconds. With this, India now have won 20 gold medals. Earlier, the nation surpassed its best-ever medal tally at the Para Asiad Games.

Raman Sharma Wins Gold Medal

RAMAN SHARMA CREATES NEW ASIAN AND GAMES RECORDS TO CLINCH GOLD🏃 Raman Sharma with a new AR and GR effort of 4:20.80 mins in Men's 1500m - T38 finals bags 🥇 at #AsianParaGames2022 Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/AxxTdgjMmx — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 27, 2023

