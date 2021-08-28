Ranjeet Bhati had quite a bad outing at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as he could not register even a single point. He produced six fouls during the finals of the Javelin throw.

#ParaAthletics Ranjeet Bhati has been given an X for all six of his attempts. Many discussions with the officials, but no throw was deemed valid.#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/3tmPozjYcT — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)