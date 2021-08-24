As India celebrates 50 years of its Test victory in England, Ravi Shastri walks down the memory lane and describes how incredible their performance was back in 1971 and how the triumph opened doors for India's glory in future. In a 30-second video, the BCCI shared glimpses of the historic win of India accompanied by Shastri's recall of the remarkable series. He reveals that beating England in their homeland is what makes it more exceptional.

Check out BCCI's post:

A special series win 👏 A new chapter in Indian cricket history 🙌 As we celebrate 5⃣0⃣ years of #TeamIndia's historic 1971 Test series win in England, Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc reminisces his memories of that epic series. 🔝 👍 Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/64rke20QF6 pic.twitter.com/PJghyG9mTQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

