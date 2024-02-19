The Copa del Rey de Baloncesto 2024 final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona was an intense one but Real Madrid Baloncesto came forward and won the match. Real Madrid Baloncesto claimed their 29th Copa del Rey title. After they won the match they went on to celebrate the win with Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration. Ronaldo was one of the biggest legends of Real Madrid Club Football and is also a worldwide star whose celebration is viral all over the world. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Al-Nassr's Win Against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 With His Teammates By Performing the 'Viking Clap' (Watch Video)

