Rohit Sharma continued his poor showing in international cricket this year, and failed in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, scoring just two runs. Sharma's failure witnessed fans and netizens take to social media platform and ridicule the batter for his outing, making several memes, some funny, while others were just offensive. Sharma in the ongoing 2024-25 season has managed just 166 runs, which has made the Indian Test and ODI skipper favourite for funny content. Check out some of the funny viral memes below. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Indian Captain Falls Cheaply Yet Again, Score Just Two Runs In IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

All For Youngsters

Rohit Sharma could have easily scored 100 today & easily won match for India, but he wanted to give opportunity to youngsters (Gill & Iyer) to bat in high pressure run match. So, he got out intentionally. That's selfless Captain for you🫡 😍#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/xiajGzPytS — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) February 6, 2025

What Cooks Faster?

Who cooks faster ? Rohit Sharma's duck. Maggie. pic.twitter.com/nRKvL0eMs0 — Priyanshu (@Kohli_divote) February 6, 2025

Swing In Every Format!

Running Between Crease and Pavillion Lately

Life of Rohit Sharma lately. - Man is just running between pavilion and crease. - Not troubling scores. - No any contribution to team total. Team looks mediocre in his captaincy lately.#INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/pPxjY5v4wK — Inside out (@INSIDDE_OUT) February 6, 2025

Still Waiting For Sign

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)