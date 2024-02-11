Pugilist Sachin Siwach shines at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria as he beat former World Youth Champion Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Muzafarov 5-0 in the final of the Men's 57Kg event. This is the second gold won by India at the Strandja Memorial Tournament 2024. FIH Pro League 2024: Indian Men's Hockey Team Beat Netherlands 4-2 in Shoot-Out.

Sachin Siwach Wins Gold Medal in Men's 57Kg Event

Sachin wins GOLD medal in prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria. Sachin did it in style beating former World Youth Champion Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Muzafarov 5:0 in Final (57kg). pic.twitter.com/wvSNkSZymC — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)