Finishing the productive season strongly, San Francisco won the National Conference title beating the Detroit Lions (34-31) in the conference finals. Now they will face the American Football Conference Winners Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2024. The Super Bowl LVIII game vs Sn Francisco 49ers is scheduled for February 11, 2024, Eastern Time. Players including coach Kyle Shanahan make grand entry to the Las Vegas air-port. Watch the video below. On Which TV Channel Super Bowl 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Match in India?

San Francisco 49ers Arrive in Las Vegas

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/oMXSrikKGk — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)