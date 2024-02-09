San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis received one of the highest honours in the Pro Football League as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Willis played his entire eight-year NFL career with the 49ers. He retired in 2014 following chronic foot issues. During his period with the National Football Conference (NFC) powerhouse team, Willis earned seven Pro Bowl honours and was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection. Willis will be the 378th inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Willis' honour comes at a serendipitous time with the 49ers preparing to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl 2024: From Usher to Andra Day - See List of Celebs Set to Perform at The Big Event in Las Vegas!

San Francisco 49ers Congratulate Star Patrick Willis For Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Honour

