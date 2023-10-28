Sanskruti More, Himanshi Rathi and Vruthi Jain secure the bronze medal in Women's Team Rapid Chess VI-B1 Event at Asian Para Games 2023. They added the final medal to India's glorious tally in Women's B1 Category Event. India Sweeps Podium As Darpan Inani Wins Gold Medal, Soundharya Pradhan Bags Silver and Ashwinbhai Makwana Scalps Bronze in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B1 At Asian Para Games 2023

Sanskruti More, Himanshi Rathi, Vruthi Jain Women's Team Rapid Chess VI-B1 Event

Wrapping up with a #Bronze🥉 🇮🇳 triumphs in #Chess at #AsianParaGames2022, marking the 1⃣1⃣1⃣th & last🎖️at #AsianParaGames2022 🥳 The trio of Sanskruti, Himanshi & Vruthi secure a🥉, adding the final medal to India's glorious tally in Women's B1 Category Event♟️… pic.twitter.com/1pA8XYAJPN — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023

