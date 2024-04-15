Scottish boxer Willie Limond was found unresponsive in his car and was rushed to the hospital. He remained in a critical condition and was later declared dead. St Andrew's Sporting Club announced the sad news on their social media channels. They said: "Everyone at St Andrew’s Sporting Club are shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond. Willie was not only a legend of the sport, but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all.” Among his other big Scots fights, fans at the Braehead Arena saw him retain the Commonwealth light-welterweight belt in that 2014 bout against Woodhouse. UFC 303: Conor McGregor Return Date Confirmed by Dana White, Irish MMA Fighter to Face Michael Chandler on June 29.

Scottish Boxing Icon Willie Limond Dies at 45

We are devastated to hear the passing of Scottish boxing legend, Willie Limond. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family. Rest In Peace, Willie. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gWE6bLUko2 — Boxing Social (@boxing_social) April 15, 2024

