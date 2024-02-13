Appearing on screen together for the first time since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins looked to have settled their differences and form an alliance to deal with The Rock, Roman Reigns and the rest of Bloodline members. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rollins argued that last year it was Bloodline who helped Roman Reigns retain his title against Cody Rhodes, and now the addition of the Rock would make things even difficult for the American nightmare. He offers to be the shield for Rhodes against the bloodline and also mentions that he is ‘fed up of The Rock and Roman Reigns’. Watch the complete video below. The Rock Slaps Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL Kick-Off, Video Goes Viral.

Seth Rollins Offers to Be Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' Against The Rock and Roman Reigns With WrestleMania 40 Approaching

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)